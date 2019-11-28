Katy Perry Songs To Listen To When You Are Feeling Down; From Wide Awake To Part Of Me

Katy Perry recently set the stage on fire on her performance during One Plus music festival that occurred on November 16, 2019, in Mumbai. The festival was a big hit and saw performances from American singer Katy perry along with British pop sensation Dua Lipa, Indian music composer Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train, and Aswekeep Searching. Katy Perry performed her successful songs like One That Got Away, Firework, Roar, I kissed a girl, California gurls, Supernatural, and Last Friday Night to name a few. With numerous superhits on the billboard, let's takes a look at some of Katy's classic songs that may help you power through the struggles in your life.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Birthday Special: Best Lyrics From The Singer's Songs

Roar

The song Roar released in 2013 has one of the powerful and relatable lyrics that one may find on the music charts. In the music video, Katy can be seen in a jungle whimpering at first fearing the animals but then she transforms into a powerful version of herself once she lets go of her hesitations and finds her ground.

ALSO READ| OnePlus Music Festival: How To Watch livestream Of Katy Perry, Dua Lipa’s Performances

One That Got Away

The One That Got Away is a song by Perry that was released in 2010. The song is about the pain of losing "the one". The song subtly gives a message indicating that one should always live at the moment and acknowledge what people do for them because sometimes it's too late to take back what you have said and the way you have acted. The video is relatable and touches the souls of everyone who have lost their loved ones. The song was written by Katy herself along with Lukasz Gottwald and Max Martin.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Birthday: The Musician's Top 4 Artist Collaborations

Part Of Me

The lyrics "This is the part of me...That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no!" from the 2012 album Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection is the perfect depiction of standing your ground and not losing your self when you are in a relationship with somebody. Because if you do, and the relationship fails, then you should have the strength to move on in your life remembering what you are made of.

Wide Awake

"I picked up every piece...And landed on my feet... I’m wide awake... Need nothing to complete myself", the lyrics from the song Wide Awake indicates what it feels to fall down and how you get motivated to lift yourself back up and get on with your life. The song Wide Awake is also from the same album as Part Of Me.

Chained To The Rhythm ft Skip Marley

The song Chained To The Rhythm is a feel-good song and reminds you that the world is full of weird distortions and the fact that we are chained to a specific system of lifestyle. The lyrics make you think that sometimes we take things more seriously than they actually are. The song is included in one of Katy's successful collaborations and was included in her album Witness that was released in 2017.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry Birthday: Here Are The Most Popular Songs By The Popstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.