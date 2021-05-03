Katy Perry Transforms Into Tinker Bell, Dyes Her Eyebrows Completely For The Makeover

The American Idol judge, Katy Perry recently dyed her eyebrows completely while transforming herself into the famous cartoon, Tinker Bell. The makeover was for the Disney Night episode of the American singing reality show. Taking to her social media platform, the Dark Horse singer shared behind-the-scenes videos of her getting ready as Tinker Bell and shared a slew of stunning pictures from the sets of the show.

Katy Perry as Tinker Bell

In the post shared by Katy Perry, she can be seen seated on the judge chair of American Idol, when she shared, she is “going to go dye my brows back now #disneynight #americanidol”. The post has several pictures and boomerang clips of her. Check it out below:

In another post, Katy Perry can be seen walking towards the sets of the reality TV show while the camera captures her. She teased her followers to stay tuned for the upcoming episode of the show and wrote, “TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol. Tune in to @abcnetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap”. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the series of posts surfaced online, fans of Katy were left mind-blown. A user said, “Omg you look so beyond!!! And daddy killt it so hard!! MOMS SO HOME! Crying”, while another wrote, “you are full of class”. Red heart and fire emoticons have flooded the comment section of Katy Perry’s post. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, recently the Roar singer also called out social media. In a series of tweets, she mentioned social media as ‘trash’ and the "decline of human civilization". Perry did not regret her words as she accompanied the tweets with the hashtag "I said what I said" but followed her thread by telling her fans that she loves them anyway. While the reason for the singer's complaint still remains a mystery, her fans have chimed in to support the statement of the singer. While some simply agreed with her, others said that Katy isn’t lying. Check out the Twitter thread here:

social media is trash — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

