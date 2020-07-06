Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Snapped In Berlin As 'Matrix 4' Resumes Shoot; See Pics

With the countries gradually lifting the Coronavirus lockdown, the film and TV industries are also gearing up to resume shooting. Amid this, the highly-anticipated film Matrix 4 is also set to resume their shooting schedule in Germany. Actor Keanu Reeves was spotted in Berlin enjoying a celebratory dinner on July 4 with the Matrix 4 cast.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spotted with Matrix 4 cast

Keanu Reeves was also joined by his partner Alexandra Grant and actor Carrie-Anne Moss. Carrie starred as Trinity alongside Reeves in the previous three films of the Matrix series. Keanu was snapped in a crisp charcoal grey suit. He completed his look by pairing up the suit with a light grey shirt.

Alexandra Grant was snapped wearing a black jumpsuit. The top had a mesh-design while the bottoms had a trouser fit. With her hair up in a ponytail, she accessorised her look with a simple neckpiece. Grant topped her look with a dark jacket that had white-detailing on the arms.

Matrix 4 is currently headed for a 2021 release. The film's production began in early January but was halted in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Lana Wachowski is returning as a co-writer and director for this one as well. When the film was announced, Lana said in a statement, "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now".

She further added, "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends". Alongside Wachowski, the Matrix 4 script was co-written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo with Carrie-Anne Moss playing Trinity. The film will also feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is best known to the audiences as Black Manta in 2018's Aquaman. Keanu will be seen next in Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure with Alex Winter.

Keanu Reeves went public with Alexandra Grant when they made an appearance on the red carpet in November. There has been a lot of speculations about their relationship since then. Many claimed that the couple has only been dating for a few years but actor Jennifer Tilly revealed to a publication that Reeves and Grant have been together for years.

