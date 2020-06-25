Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris Return To Shoot The Matrix 4 In Berlin

Filming and Production on almost every project around the world were put on hold amid the coronavirus or COVID-19 scare. However, as the situation is seemingly getting better at several places, shooting is resuming in countries like the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Germany. Now The Matrix 4 cast Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harrison were spotted on set as the film moves ahead with its production. Read to know more.

Also Read | Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Hail 'The Matrix 4' Script, Calls It 'beautiful'

The Matrix 4 cast return for filming

According to reports, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harrison flew to Berlin to resume shooting for The Matrix 4. The production of the film has started in the capital and largest city of Germany. The cast was spotted as they arrive at the Berlin airport. Keanu was seen with Alexandra Grant. With the cast and crew arriving in Germany, the filming of The Matrix 4 is speculated to resume soon. The production was suspended in Berlin in March 2020 amid COVID-19 scare. Check out a few of the pictures of the cast.

more pictures of the matrix 4 cast arriving in the film set pic.twitter.com/dLkaSJAD9k — 💐KALLE🦄 (@kallewickans) June 23, 2020

keanu arrived in berlin with alexandra pic.twitter.com/T7i3JTTfRg — 💐KALLE🦄 (@kallewickans) June 23, 2020

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Moves To 2021 While 'The Matrix 4' Release Pushed Nearly By A Year

Keanu Reeves พา ป้า Glant ไปเยอรมัน ถ่าย Matrix ด้วย ดีจัง ดูแฮปปี้ pic.twitter.com/VuIXsxjsVF — Keanu Reeves หนูรักเค้า ❤ (@keanureevesmore) June 24, 2020

Also Read | Keanu Reeves = Marcos Jeeves? Doppelganger Of The Matrix 4 Actor Found

The Matrix 4

The long-awaited fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise will be directed by Lana Wachowski. She helmed the previous films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The movie stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reportedly reprise their role as Neo / Thomas Anderson, Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters.

The Matrix 4 is written by Lana Wachowski, Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. It is banked rolled by Village Roadshow Pictures, Anarchos Productions and Silver Pictures. Warner Bros Picture will distribute the movie globally. The movie was initially set to hit the theatres on May 21, 2021. However, it was recently pushed ahead for around a year and is now scheduled to release on April 1, 2022.

Also Read | 'Matrix 4' Production Suspended In Berlin Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Matrix franchise

The Matrix is a science-fiction action film series created by The Wachowskis. It began in 1999 with The Matrix. The movie was a critical as well as a commercial success. It was followed by two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003, completing the trilogy. Till now the franchise has generated reported $3 billion in revenue. The long-due fourth instalment will be out after 19 years of its previous instalment.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.