Keanu Reeves Comes Onboard Disney+ Docuseries On Formula One; Know All About It

The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves is collaborating with Disney+ for a documentary about Formula One. According to Variety, the four-part docuseries will revolve around Ross Brawn, the Formula 1 managing director who earlier bought the Honda team and later renamed it Brawn GP, while also taking to it two championship victories.

Reeves has been roped in as a host, with the actor already conducting interviews of eminent personalities. It is believed that former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo as well as drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello are on board the project. Brawn himself will be taking part in it.

The project will reportedly be bankrolled by All3Media-owned North One Television. Only recently, Reeves was spotted at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK, where he spilt beans about the documentary. In a conversation with a local journalist, he said, "We want to tell that amazing remarkable story [of Brawn GP]," and added, "There is so much to talk about."

The John Wick star recalled the instance where he chanced upon Brawn's story through his friend, adding that he was 'struck' by it. "A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it and he was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he’s a producer/director and so we were like, well let’s tell that story, let’s try and tell that story," the 57-year-old said.

Reeves said it was great for him to have learnt about what happened in Formula One back in the day. He said, "It wasn’t just the cars, new regulations, FOTA [the Formula One Teams Association], breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time."

He concluded by remarking, "The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened."

The industry is buzzing with several projects based on the world of racing, one of them being Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer's upcoming Formula One movie. Italian studio Fandango is also working on a Formula One-themed series shedding light on the competition’s first female driver.