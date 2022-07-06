Last Updated:

Watch | Keanu Reeves Wins Hearts Of Netizens After He Responds To Fan's 'rapid-fire' At Airport

On July 5th, TV producer Andrew Kimmel posted a series of tweets and a picture of actor Keanu Reeves and his recent encounter with one of his fans.

Keanu Reeves

Image: AP/ Twitter@andrewkimmel


Keanu Reeves is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The Matrix: Resurrections star enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. Recently, one of his cute interactions with his little fan has become a trending topic of discussion among netizens. The actor is winning hearts on the internet after he sweetly responded to a young fan's rapid-fire questions.

Keanu Reeves responds to fan's rapid-fire questions

Actor Keanu Reeves' recent encounter with one of his fans has created a massive buzz online. The actor is known for his friendly nature, but this gesture of the star is racking up praises for him. Keanu was recently travelling from London to New York wearing a black T-shirt, denim, a grey jacket, and a red cap. However, at the airport, a young fan came to him and asked for an autograph, after which he began bombarding rapid-fire questions at the 57 years old star.

On July 5th, TV producer Andrew Kimmel posted a series of tweets and a picture of the two. Moreover, he also detailed the conversation between the actor and his fan at the airport. Kimmel revealed that when the fan ran out of questions, then the John Wick actor engaged in a friendly conversation with him.

In the tweet, Kimmel wrote, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" Kimmel also posted the questions of the fan and Reeves' answers to them.

Andrew also tweeted, "By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!"

Here, take a look at the thread:

 

 

 

 

 

The tweet soon went viral on the internet and garnered thousands of likes and comments wherein people lauded the actor's friendly nature. Moreover, many people recalled their own interactions with the star.

