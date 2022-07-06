Keanu Reeves is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The Matrix: Resurrections star enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. Recently, one of his cute interactions with his little fan has become a trending topic of discussion among netizens. The actor is winning hearts on the internet after he sweetly responded to a young fan's rapid-fire questions.

Keanu Reeves responds to fan's rapid-fire questions

Actor Keanu Reeves' recent encounter with one of his fans has created a massive buzz online. The actor is known for his friendly nature, but this gesture of the star is racking up praises for him. Keanu was recently travelling from London to New York wearing a black T-shirt, denim, a grey jacket, and a red cap. However, at the airport, a young fan came to him and asked for an autograph, after which he began bombarding rapid-fire questions at the 57 years old star.

On July 5th, TV producer Andrew Kimmel posted a series of tweets and a picture of the two. Moreover, he also detailed the conversation between the actor and his fan at the airport. Kimmel revealed that when the fan ran out of questions, then the John Wick actor engaged in a friendly conversation with him.

In the tweet, Kimmel wrote, "Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" Kimmel also posted the questions of the fan and Reeves' answers to them.

Andrew also tweeted, "By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him (rolling on the floor laughing emoji) Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite? The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!"

Here, take a look at the thread:

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Why were you in London?



KR: Filming a documentary.



Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)



KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!



Kid: Do you drive?



KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles. — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY?



KR: I live in LA.



Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?



KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!



Kid: Why are you in NY?



KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet!



Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown!



By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The tweet soon went viral on the internet and garnered thousands of likes and comments wherein people lauded the actor's friendly nature. Moreover, many people recalled their own interactions with the star.

