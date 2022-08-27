Keanu Reeves Crashes Wedding In England; Wins Admiration For His 'very Friendly' Gesture

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in the film industry. The actor is not only known for his ace acting skills and action, but also for his humble nature and love towards his fans. Recently, Keanu Reeves won hearts as he crashed a wedding in England and surprised the bride and the groom.

Photos of the Matrix star are currently surfacing on the internet and show him posing with the newlyweds in England. According to a report by Newsweek, Reeves was staying at a hotel where James and Nikki Roadnight were having their wedding ceremony. As per the magazine, the groom bumped into Reeves at the bar of the posh Fawsley Hall Hotel in Northamptonshire and invited him to have a drink at their reception.

The couple was reportedly huge fans of Reeves and his films, especially his John Wick franchise. Talking about his surprise visit to their wedding, Nikki Roadnight told Newsweek that a hotel staffer approached her and told her that a "very special guest" wanted to speak to her. The special guest was Reeves who left the couple and their guests spellbound with his presence. Talking about the John Wick star, Nikki said, "He was very friendly and said he would (visit) later on. We didn't know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

The newlywed further revealed that she introduced herself to the actor and offered him a drink. Reeves declined it and said that he just had a long flight which is why he would not stay long. However, he was "kind and friendly" and congratulated them on their wedding. Reeves also stayed for some pictures at the wedding and mingled with the guests, who also got some snaps with him. When everyone was clicking pictures with Reeves, Nikki's mom asked them to yell "Speed" to pay an ode to the actor's film.

On Keanu Reeves' work front

Keanu Reeves was last seen voicing Batman in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. The actor now has several films in his kitty, including Rally Car and Past Midnight. He will also feature in a Disney+ docuseries and the fourth instalment in his most beloved action film series, John Wick.

(Image: @MrsNRoadnight/Twitter)