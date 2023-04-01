Keanu Reeves Cut Short His Dialogues Down To Half In John Wick 4

John Wick 4 co-writer Michael Finch revealed that Keanu Reeves only spoke 380 words in the film as dialogues. John Wick franchise is popular for action and the character's strong suit isn't talking, so it seems. Despite the fourth installment being three hours long, almost all of Reeves' dialogues comprise of single word.

Finch, in an interview with WSJ, said that the trailer for John Wick 4 featured a lot of dialogue by Reeves, which led many fans to believe that the film will show the character to be more chatty than usual. However, in the film, which is almost three hours long, Reeves spoke only 380 words. Finch revealed that Reeves himself cut short his dialogues in the movie, and it was a mutual decision between the Hollywood star and the franchise director Chad Stahelski.

The longest dialogue in the film is, "You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend,” which is merely 14 words long. Finch also shared that Reeves participated in scriptwriting sessions for John Wick 4, where the 58-year-old actor spoke and acted as every character in the film.

Keanu Reeves is the front and centre of the John Wick franchise. The 58-year-old actor has been part of several blockbusters. He made his debut with Youngblood in 1986. Later, Reeves went on to star in Hollywood films like Speed (1994), The Matrix (1999), The Devil’s Advocate (1997), Constantine (2005), Knock Knock (2015), The Matrix Resurrections (2021) and more.

Reeves has also lent his voice to popular films such as Toy Story 4 (2019) and DC League of Super-Pets (2022). He was also featured in the popular game Cyberpunk 2077, where he played the role of anarchist Johnny Silverhand.