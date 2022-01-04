Keanu Reeves Donated 70% Of 'Matrix' Earnings For Cancer Research; Here's Why

The recent Matrix film might not have lived up to the expectations at the box office, but the franchise continues to have a cult following. The lead actor of the film, Keanu Reeves, enjoys a massive fan base over the years. And a new piece of trivia related to him might make fans love him even more.

Keanu was extremely close to his sister Kim and did all he could when she was diagnosed with cancer. Not only did he come to live closer to her, but he also made spending time with her the first priority, leading to delay in the Matrix films. He also donated 70 cents of his earnings for the first Matrix film towards cancer research.

Keanu Reeves's sister Kim, as per a report on Lad Bible, was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 1991. Since he decided to take care of his sister and ensure that he was always available for her.

After the success of the first Matrix film, the sequels were also delayed due to this, as he used to support her when she used to be in and out of hospitals before she entered remission in 2011. He also sold his property to be able to live closer to Kim, and take care of her.

Not just that, he also set up a cancer foundation for people affected by cancer, including children. He reportedly did not associate his name to the charity.

Not just that, he donated 70 per cent of his salary for the film, said to be $31.5 million, as per a report on NY Post. He continued to make donations to the cause and to organisations working towards the treatment of children and more.

Keanu Reeves' special gesture for John Wick 4's technicians

Another significant gesture related to Keanu was when he gifted Rolex watches to the technicians working on another of his franchise, the fourth instalment of his action franchise John Wick. The watches were not just premium, it had a personalised touch to them as well, as Keanu ensured that he got their initials embossed on the watch.

(Image: AP)