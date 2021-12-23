Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' Avoids Clash With 'Top Gun 2'; Postpones Release Date To 2023

As the fans await watching Keanu Reeves in his highly-anticipated movie, John Wick Chapter 4, the makers of the film revealed that the release date of the film has been pushed to 2023. The movie will be the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the fourth instalment in the John Wick movie series. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to be released in 2022.

Read further ahead to check the new release date of the film.

John Wick Chapter 4 release date postponed

It was revealed through the official Instagram account of the John Wick movie that the John Wick Chapter 4 release date has been shifted to 24 March 2023 from 21 May 2022. There have been many speculations about how the movie release date has been shifted due to the release of Top Gun Maverick release one weekend ahead of it. However, the sources told Deadline that the actual reason behind shifting the release date was that production stopped on the movie and it was needed to be resumed later on in Japan.

More about Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the movie has been set for a theatrical release and will be the fourth among the John Wick movie series. Distributed by Lionsgate and backed by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions, the movie is based on the characters created by Derek Kolstad The movie features Keanu Reeves in the lead essaying the role of John Wick, a professional hitman and assassin, while other popular cast members include actors namely Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York, Ian McShane as Winston, the Manager of the Continental Hotel, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Scott Adkins, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown and others.

Image: Instagram/@johnwickmovie