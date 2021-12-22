Last Updated:

'The Matrix Resurrections' Twitter Review: First Reactions To Keanu Reeves-starrer Out

'The Matrix Resurrections' Twitter review: The first reactions to the Keanu Reeves-starrer is out on social media. Read these tweets before booking your tickets

Fans of the Matrix franchise are excited for the return of the science fiction action film after 18 years with The Matrix Resurrections. The movie hits the theatres on Wednesday, and ahead of the release and its streaming, the first reviews are out. Some critics and journalists who were shown the film before the release have posted their views on the venture on social media.

If the reactions are anything to go by, the film has left an impact on most of them. However, one section was not impressed with the visuals on screen. Here's what the first audience of The Matrix Resurrections has to say about the movie:

The Matrix Resurrections Twitter review

One netizen wrote that The Matrix Resurrections was the 'most META thing ever.' She stated that the first 30 minutes were hilarious, but worked well.

'Stunning visuals, intense moments, phenomenal cinematography' were the other points mentioned, and that it was an experience for the big screen. The Twitter user added that the venture also raised excitement for the fifth installment of the franchise.

'One of the most visually interesting blockbusters', read one of the other comments. 'Strong, meta-driven' was another term used for the venture. 'engaging, innovative and very self-aware'were the other comments for the film. 

A netizen particularly mentioned the climax, calling the last 30 minutes the 'most sustained stretch of beauty probably' ever screened in an American multiplex. 

One critic called it a 'gorgeous, dynamic film', but that it was also 'rough-in patches.'

Keanu Reeves aka Neo was hailed for his acting, with one writing that he had given 'one of the best performances' of his career, and for his 'magic chemistry' with Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss. One netizen wrote that they effortlessly returned to their roles.

The new members of the cast, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, were acknowledged in the reactions too. Director Lana Wachowsi was appreciated, with one sharing that only she could make the film.  

However, some critics did not give the best reviews for the venture, making a few netizens agree to it, and others feeling more eager to watch it. One felt all films, after the first one, were collectively unimpressive.

Some posted negative reviews on IMDb, as terms like 'boring', 'waste of time' and 'one star' were mentioned. They were not pleased with the film going back to the previous installments, since none of it made it 'great.' Cheap looking CGI and choreography were the other points mentioned by the netizens.

The Matrix Resurrections also has an Indian connection, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the role of Sati and Purab Kohli playing another role in the film.

