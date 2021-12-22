'The Matrix Resurrections' Twitter Review: First Reactions To Keanu Reeves-starrer Out

Fans of the Matrix franchise are excited for the return of the science fiction action film after 18 years with The Matrix Resurrections. The movie hits the theatres on Wednesday, and ahead of the release and its streaming, the first reviews are out. Some critics and journalists who were shown the film before the release have posted their views on the venture on social media.

If the reactions are anything to go by, the film has left an impact on most of them. However, one section was not impressed with the visuals on screen. Here's what the first audience of The Matrix Resurrections has to say about the movie:

The Matrix Resurrections Twitter review

One netizen wrote that The Matrix Resurrections was the 'most META thing ever.' She stated that the first 30 minutes were hilarious, but worked well.

'Stunning visuals, intense moments, phenomenal cinematography' were the other points mentioned, and that it was an experience for the big screen. The Twitter user added that the venture also raised excitement for the fifth installment of the franchise.

The Matrix Resurrections is the most META thing ever! The first 30 mins are HILARIOUS but they WORK. It is full of stunning visuals, intense moments, phenomenal cinematography, and it begs to be seen on the BIGGEST screen possible! Fingers crossed for a Matrix 5!#Matrix pic.twitter.com/JtuOF6aYao — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 17, 2021

'One of the most visually interesting blockbusters', read one of the other comments. 'Strong, meta-driven' was another term used for the venture. 'engaging, innovative and very self-aware'were the other comments for the film.

A netizen particularly mentioned the climax, calling the last 30 minutes the 'most sustained stretch of beauty probably' ever screened in an American multiplex.

One critic called it a 'gorgeous, dynamic film', but that it was also 'rough-in patches.'

Keanu Reeves aka Neo was hailed for his acting, with one writing that he had given 'one of the best performances' of his career, and for his 'magic chemistry' with Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss. One netizen wrote that they effortlessly returned to their roles.

The new members of the cast, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, were acknowledged in the reactions too. Director Lana Wachowsi was appreciated, with one sharing that only she could make the film.

The last 30 minutes of the Matrix Resurrections are the most sustained stretch of beauty probably ever screened in an American multiplex?? — helmet girl (@sbodrojan) December 21, 2021

Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. pic.twitter.com/oIRfGcel30 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS feels like only a movie that Lana Wachowski could make and I mean that as a high compliment. Easily one of the most visually interesting blockbusters I’ve seen recently and joyously plays with the endless sequels we endure. Can’t wait to see it again. — Max Covill (@mhcovill) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrix Resurrections is a strong, meta-driven return to the iconic franchise.



Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss effortlessly return their roles while Lana Wachowski brings a clear artistic vision.



The film is engaging, innovative and very self-aware. Full review soon! — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) December 17, 2021

Just saw The Matrix 4 & it’s way better than I thought it’d be… might be the best sequel yet. But its also got plenty of problems. Definitely a movie Fans of Matrix mythology will love, but #MatrixResurrections will likely take a few viewings to fully grasp. Review next week. pic.twitter.com/JYWRJErjLN — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 17, 2021

However, some critics did not give the best reviews for the venture, making a few netizens agree to it, and others feeling more eager to watch it. One felt all films, after the first one, were collectively unimpressive.

Some posted negative reviews on IMDb, as terms like 'boring', 'waste of time' and 'one star' were mentioned. They were not pleased with the film going back to the previous installments, since none of it made it 'great.' Cheap looking CGI and choreography were the other points mentioned by the netizens.

why are we surprised that the matrix 4 has bad reviews? they all sucked after the first one — nbaayy (@nbaayy) December 21, 2021

Matrix 4 reviews are in. pic.twitter.com/vlq0cmXf5o — BAKU (@BAKU28174376) December 19, 2021

every negative matrix 4 review makes me more excited for it — the white mike shinoda (@Yelix) December 22, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections also has an Indian connection, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the role of Sati and Purab Kohli playing another role in the film.