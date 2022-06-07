Keanu Reeves Makes Stylish Appearance At The Red Carpet With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

The popular Matrix Resurrections actor Keanu Reeves recently made headlines after he made an appearance at the 2022 MOCA Gala with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The duo stepped out in style and attended the event that took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Adorable pictures of the much-loved couple made the rounds online, and fans have been showering their love on them.

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant walk the red carpet at 2022 MOCA Gala

Keanu Reeves made a stylish appearance on the red carpet as he arrived in a dark blue suit, which he paired with a white shirt and maroon and blue tie. He smiled from ear to ear as he arrived with his girlfriend, who he has been with since 2019. She painted the town red with her simple and elegant gown and wowed fans with her look. The duo held hands as they indulged in a public display of affection on the red carpet and pictures from their rare red carpet appearance have taken the internet by storm.

Have a look at Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's pictures from 2022 MOCA Gala

NEW | HQ | MOCA Gala 2022 | Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the MOCA Gala 2022



Hair’s glorious pic.twitter.com/fgJ6MNgAld — Keanu’s Photo Pocket (@bandakoudai) June 5, 2022

Keanu & Alexandra Grant on the carpet of the MOCA Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, on June 4, 2022.

📷 Robin L. Marshall#keanureeves #losangeles #mocagala2022 #art #alexandragrant pic.twitter.com/qRE0xLbSPH — Keanu Reeves TheClub (@Keanu_TheClub) June 5, 2022

Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant at the MOCA Gala 2022 held at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles, California. (June 4 2022)



[📷 Jen Lowery/MEGA via @footwearnews ]https://t.co/le39OiIC91#KeanuReeves #AlexandraGrant #Moca pic.twitter.com/QzRIxXyD6g — Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) June 5, 2022

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship

The happy couple worked together before they got into a relationship and joined hands for Keanu Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness. They then collaborated again for his next book Shadows, which launched in 2016. Keanu Reeves turned author for the books, while Grant created the illustrations.

Popular actor Jennifer Tilly earlier made the news after the duo's relationship public to Page Six. She revealed that her friend, Grant and the actor had been together for much longer than fans thought. She recalled an instance when Grant referred to him as her 'boyfriend' as she said, "I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, Grant said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,' and I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" It was only in 2020 that the couple officially addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship. The duo is often spotted together around town and pictures of them surface online when they step out together.

Image: Twitter/@keanureevesfptr