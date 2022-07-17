Keanu Reeves Says He Would Love To Play 'Live-Action Batman' If Role Is Offered In Future

Known for his works in some noteworthy films like The Matrix Resurrections, John Wick, Knock Knock and more, seasoned actor Keanu Reeves is currently voicing Batman in the animated film, DC League of Super-Pets. Recently, the actor has admitted that he would love to play the live-action Batman if the role is offered to him in future. Just like Batman, DC League of Super-Pets is also based on characters from DC Comics and is established on the Legion of Super-Pets, which comprises characters- Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse.

During a conversation with Extra, Keanu Reeves was asked if he wished to play a live-action Batman after providing his voice for the DC League of Super-Pets. Responding to the question, the 57-year-old actor asserted that he would love to play the iconic superhero, however, he did note that Robert Pattinson has the role currently on lock right now.

Reeves said, "It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome, so maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman."

The John Wick actor even professed his love for the character of Batman, stating, "I love Batman, as a character. I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome". He further added that fulfilling his dream of playing Batman includes wearing an actual suit in live-action. Reeves also explained how excited he was to share the screen space with a cast of A-list talent. He said,

"I have a small part in this film, a bit of a cameo. But even that — just to be a part of a project that [Dwayne] Johnson and Kevin Hart are a part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman."

More on DC League of Super Pets

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast of the forthcoming DC League of Super Pets also includes John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Schwartz, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Vanessa Bayer, and Thomas Middleditch. Co-written by Jared Stern and John Wittington, the film has been co-directed by Sam Levine and Stern. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2022, while it will be released in India on August 5, 2022.

The upcoming film's synopsis reads, "Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission."

Image: Instagram/@keenu_c_reeves