Keanu Reeves Spills Beans On 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Starring Ana De Armas

Keanu Reeves recently shared details about the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role. The franchise veteran will be reprising the role of Boogeyman in the spinoff, likely to release next year. Taking to the stage at the Comic-Con Experience 2022, Reeves expressed excitement about appearing in a 'few sequences' in the project, adding that the filming is currently taking place. He also praised Ballerina for its 'great' script and storyline. For the unversed, Ana de Armas will reportedly play a teenage female assassin in Ballerina, who wants to avenge the murder of her family.

Keanu Reeves shares details on the new John Wick spin-off Ballerina

According to a report in Collider, Keanu said of the film, "I got to be in it, so I'm in it for a few sequences. So that was nice. They're filming right now, and the script's great, the story's cool. Looking forward to it."

Spilling details on Ana's character, Reeves said that she'll be playing a "woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who's looking for revenge. Whoever killed her- someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it's her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn't really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo."

He concluded, "And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something's going on."

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is also lined up for release next year. The forthcoming American neo-noir action thriller film is serving as the direct sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. It has been helmed and co-produced by Chad Stahelski, while Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are also bankrolling it. Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will also return as The Bowery King, Winston, and Charon, respectively.

Apart from this, Reeves is all set to return to his exorcist role for a sequel to his 2005 film Constantine. The upcoming sequel will be backed by Francis Lawrence, who also helmed the original movie 17 years back and Akiva Goldsman will be curating the script.

(IMAGE: AP)