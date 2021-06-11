'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Comes To An End, Producer Ryan Seacrest Bids Final Adieu

Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale aired on June 10, Thursday. Ryan Seacrest produced the highest-rated reality show on the E! network, alongside its spin-offs Khloe and Lamar, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. On June 10, Ryan took to his Twitter and bid his final goodbye to the show. In Sept 2020, Kardashians and Jenners via social media announced that the show will end in 2021, after 20 seasons.

Ryan Seacrest bids final goodbye to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Tonight we say goodbye to a show that left an indelible mark on reality tv and pop culture.



Thank you to the Kardashians and Jenners for allowing us to be a part of your family and to our friends at @BunimMurray who were there to document these special moments. #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AK06KN5924 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 10, 2021

As seen in Ryan Seacrest’s Twitter post, the television producer and host tweeted a throwback picture from the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, featuring the Kardashians and Jenners. Here, Ryan said goodbye to a show that left an indelible mark on reality TV and pop culture. He further thanked the Kardashians and Jenners for allowing him to be a part of their family. He also thanked his friends working at the office of co-producer Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Binim Murray for documenting these special moments.

Ryan Seacrest produced the show for almost 14 years. He also penned a lengthy note on Instagram remembering the old days. On June 10, Ryan Seacrest took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Kardashians and Jenners. Here, you can spot Ryan Seacrest, Kim, Kourtney, Khole, kid Kylie and Kendall, Kris, and Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

Talking about the show, Ryan Seacrest said, “After 14 years and 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, tonight we say goodbye to a show that left an indelible mark on reality tv and pop culture”. He further added, “Thank you to the Kardashians and Jenners for allowing us to be a part of your family, through the ups and downs, and to our friends at Bunim Murray who were there to document these special moments”. “Congrats on all the success and here’s to the next chapter!”, Ryan Seacrest concluded.

