'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Leaves Fans Weeping; 'End Of An Era' Say Netizens

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a popular television reality show which has enjoyed a huge fan following in the last decade. The show kicked off in the year 2007 and came to an end in June 2021 after having 20 successful seasons. As the last episode of the reality show aired on June 10, 2021, here is a look at how the fans bid goodbye to the show after following it for close to 14 years. Most fans have been emotional about the farewell while a few others have been thankful for the entertaining era.

Keeping up with the Kardashians finale has fans weeping

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were in for a nostalgic and overwhelming moment as the reality show came to an end on Thursday. The final episode of the show evoked mixed feelings in the viewers especially amongst the people who have been following the show through television. As most people have witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner family members grow into successful and independent individuals, over the last few years, they are quite attached to the show and its cast.

As the final episode of the show was released, most fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the finale episode. Some of the fans expressed gratitude towards the family and the makers as they have entertained the viewers to their best potential. Some fans also feel nostalgic about the show’s end as it has been a considerable part of their lives for the last 13 years. A part of the fandom has also been finding it difficult to believed that KUWTK has actually come to an end after such a long run. A few netizens can also be seen reliving the dramatic moments on the show, stressing on how chaotic yet iconic, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been. Have a look at the reactions.

Awwww they really ended the Kardashians 😩 I miss kourtney already 😭 #KUWTK — Peach Juice Mugler (@Aprilz_VeryOwn) June 11, 2021

my whole feed is filled with #kuwtk lmao but that show will be iconic forever — janvi singh (@indianuser05) June 11, 2021

I low key still can’t believe #KUWTK has ended lol — Megan 🦦 (@megan_briseno) June 11, 2021

tbh i’m kinda sad #KUWTK is ending. it’s so funny and comforting to watch them fight over and over again for no reason😭😭 — howdy (@zoowemama04) June 11, 2021

The end of an era. I have watched every single episode and every spin-off of this pop culture phenomenon. Thanks for the memories, @kourtneykardash, @KimKardashian and @khloekardashian! #KUWTK — Ryan Lincoln (@RyanLin44467426) June 11, 2021

We are going to miss #KUWTK. Been a long journey but it's been worthwhile. We love you all always #KUWTKFinale — 🇳🇬 Uzo 🇺🇸 (@wtfjag) June 11, 2021

#KUWTK is finally over after 20 seasons. Wow. — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 #BlackLivesMatter (@YuriyATL) June 11, 2021

Just finished watching the season finale of the final episode of #KUWTK I’m not even gonna lie I shed some tears it’s so crazy I was so little when I started watching the show an literally watched every season since 😭😭💖 — E⃒R⃒I⃒C⃒🌙 (@_plurasfuck_) June 11, 2021

Last Episode Of KUWTK ever!!



G O O D B Y E



I was a Fan since the beginning so it's kinda hard to close this chapter.

Thank u for all the amazing years❣️#KUWTK #KUWTKFinale #20seasons — jullivan (@jvllivan) June 11, 2021

Not me literally sobbing watching the kardashians and crew members together #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/PJmqrs7COj — Jax’s Nose Jobs (@girth_brooks___) June 11, 2021

