'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Leaves Fans Weeping; 'End Of An Era' Say Netizens

Keeping up with the Kardashians finale was recently aired and fans could not contain their emotions on the internet. Have a look at the reactions here.

Keeping up with the Kardashians finale

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a popular television reality show which has enjoyed a huge fan following in the last decade. The show kicked off in the year 2007 and came to an end in June 2021 after having 20 successful seasons. As the last episode of the reality show aired on June 10, 2021, here is a look at how the fans bid goodbye to the show after following it for close to 14 years. Most fans have been emotional about the farewell while a few others have been thankful for the entertaining era.

Keeping up with the Kardashians finale has fans weeping

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were in for a nostalgic and overwhelming moment as the reality show came to an end on Thursday. The final episode of the show evoked mixed feelings in the viewers especially amongst the people who have been following the show through television. As most people have witnessed the Kardashian-Jenner family members grow into successful and independent individuals, over the last few years, they are quite attached to the show and its cast.

As the final episode of the show was released, most fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the finale episode. Some of the fans expressed gratitude towards the family and the makers as they have entertained the viewers to their best potential. Some fans also feel nostalgic about the show’s end as it has been a considerable part of their lives for the last 13 years. A part of the fandom has also been finding it difficult to believed that KUWTK has actually come to an end after such a long run. A few netizens can also be seen reliving the dramatic moments on the show, stressing on how chaotic yet iconic, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been. Have a look at the reactions.

