Kehlani 'angry, Confused And Heartbroken' Over Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai

Singer Kehlani is reportedly heartbroken over the news of rapper Lexii Alijai’s death. Kehlani, among many other rappers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Jealous singer. Read on to know more:

Kehlani heartbroken after Lexii’s death

Over the last two years, the music industry lost several singers and rappers. Their death not only shocked their fans but several music artists and producers from the industry. Recently, the death of 21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai left the music industry in shock.

The news hit the singer and rapper Kehlani the hardest. Kehlani had collaborated with her in 2015 for the track Jealous. Kehlani has been constantly tweeting and retweeting posts about Lexii. In her first tweet, Kehlani stated how she kept typing and backspacing while she sat down to write about Lexii’s death. She then went on to say that everyone knew how special Lexii was and how she has seen her fight a lot of problems. Check out these tweets by Kehlani:

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about



RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i’m on a plane i’m a lil tipsy i’m lookin at the clouds grieving and feelin sensitive on the internet wit my 24 year old human ass. i’m sorry for anything that come off w hella energy behind it for a while.



truth is i’m angry as fuck. & i don’t feel like pretending i’m not — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

