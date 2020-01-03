The Debate
Kehlani 'angry, Confused And Heartbroken' Over Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai

Hollywood News

Singer and rapper Kehlani is currently mourning the loss of her 'Jealous' collaborator Lexii Alijai. Kehlani took to Twitter to talk about Lexii's death.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kehlani

Singer Kehlani is reportedly heartbroken over the news of rapper Lexii Alijai’s death. Kehlani, among many other rappers took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Jealous singer. Read on to know more:

Kehlani heartbroken after Lexii’s death

Over the last two years, the music industry lost several singers and rappers. Their death not only shocked their fans but several music artists and producers from the industry. Recently, the death of 21-year-old rapper Lexii Alijai left the music industry in shock.

Also read | Mac Miller Death: 3 Charged For Providing Drugs That Killed Rapper

The news hit the singer and rapper Kehlani the hardest. Kehlani had collaborated with her in 2015 for the track Jealous. Kehlani has been constantly tweeting and retweeting posts about Lexii. In her first tweet, Kehlani stated how she kept typing and backspacing while she sat down to write about Lexii’s death. She then went on to say that everyone knew how special Lexii was and how she has seen her fight a lot of problems. Check out these tweets by Kehlani:

Also read | Third Man Charged With Drug Counts In Rapper Mac Miller’s Death

Also read | Kehlani Drops New Track "All Me" Featuring Keyshia Cole And Fans Are Excited

Also read | Final Album For Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Drops In Miami

 

 




