Kehlani Drops New Track "All Me" Featuring Keyshia Cole And Fans Are Excited

Music

Kehlani Drops "All Me" featuring Keyshia Cole, just a month after her previous release. Fans have expressed how happy the are. Read to know more about it

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kehlani

Kehlani is immensely popular among her fans for her impeccable choice in music. She recently dropped the song You Know Wassup last month which became a huge hit. The singer is back again with a new track. 

Kehlani Drops "All Me" Featuring Keyshia Cole

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) on

The Oakland born singer dropped her latest single titled All me featuring Keyshia Cole. The song is produced by ReeceBeats and was previewed earlier at a show. The show was hosted by Kehlani's DJ and was held in San Francisco. The singer was surprised to see all her fans knew the words to song when the DJ played the music. The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. In the post, she mentioned that she hasn't even dropped the track yet and is already getting so much love for which she is immensely grateful.

Keyshia was excited about the song as well and took to social media to express her excitement. She called the song her personal favourite and claimed she is quite excited to see how it turns out. The song has been released and can be streamed on all major streaming platforms.  

Published:
