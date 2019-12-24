Kehlani Drops New Track "All Me" Featuring Keyshia Cole And Fans Are Excited

Kehlani is immensely popular among her fans for her impeccable choice in music. She recently dropped the song You Know Wassup last month which became a huge hit. The singer is back again with a new track.

Kehlani Drops "All Me" Featuring Keyshia Cole

The Oakland born singer dropped her latest single titled All me featuring Keyshia Cole. The song is produced by ReeceBeats and was previewed earlier at a show. The show was hosted by Kehlani's DJ and was held in San Francisco. The singer was surprised to see all her fans knew the words to song when the DJ played the music. The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. In the post, she mentioned that she hasn't even dropped the track yet and is already getting so much love for which she is immensely grateful.

THATS ALLLL MEEE RIGHTTT THEREEE 😈 9pm tomorrow !!!! https://t.co/NBxLbiCecO — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 22, 2019

Keyshia was excited about the song as well and took to social media to express her excitement. She called the song her personal favourite and claimed she is quite excited to see how it turns out. The song has been released and can be streamed on all major streaming platforms.

I’ve listened to All Me like 50 times today and I can’t stop — AMANDA KNOXVILLE (@arnellarmon) December 24, 2019

Seeing an artist like Kehlani win the way she supposed to is the most motivating shit ever



After being fed so much planned industry shit ... watching an artist + fans do it THEIR WAY proves there are no rules



NEVER HAD A MOMENNNNTTTTTTTTTTT — kennybeats (@kennybeats) December 24, 2019

