Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About Her Relapse, Says She Felt 'disgusting'

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne battled with addiction and quit drinking in the year 2017. Earlier this year, the singer suffered a setback and revealed in an interview that she had a relapse after having a glass of wine at a party. She opened up about her addiction and how she is the one who is accountable for it. Read further to know what she said.

Kelly Osbourne's relapse story

In an interview with ET Canada, Kelly said that she was sitting there and saw people by the pool and thought to herself, "Oh yeah, I can do that now" and then ordered a glass of wine. She had one glass of wine and after a week she was covered in food and was drunk. The singer felt disgusting and thought to herself that this is not her and she wouldn't do it.

Earlier in April, Kelly took to her Instagram stories to let her fans know that she suffered a relapse. She wrote that she wants to let everybody know that she will be sober from now on.

Further, she talked about her addiction and how she is the one to be accountable for that. The singer has always been open about her history of drug and alcohol addiction. Kelly said that the truth is she never asked to be a role model doesn't consider herself as one. But because she is in the public eye, she is open about her addiction. People look up to her and she never wants to become the kind of person who lies about where they are at and what they are doing.

Kelly Osbourne on the work front

Kelly Osbourne is all set to talk about these issues on her new podcast The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show on May 4. Talking about the new project, she said that one of the things that both the host think is "being unapologetically yourself". She added that they have to re-record the first episode because of her relapse and that they are going to make it about relapse prevention.

Image Promo Source: Kelly Osbourne's Instagram