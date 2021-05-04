Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Is Not On Speaking Terms With Her Elder Sister Aimee

English Television personality, actor, and singer, Kelly Osbourne recently opened up about her relationship with her sister and actor Aimee Osbourne. Kelly revealed that she is not on speaking terms with her sister Aimee in a recent interview. Read further to know why.

Kelly Osbourne on her relationship with her sister

Kelly Osbourne recently appeared on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert podcast. When asked about her term with her elder sister Aimee, Kelly revealed that she is not on talking terms with Aimee as they both do no understand each other. Kelly Osbourne's sister Aimee is one year older than her. Kelly further explained that she and Aimee are very different from each other.

Aimee Osbourne has also opened up about her relationship with her sibling in the past. In 2015, Amy told The Independence that she would not say that there is an ease in her relationship with Kelly. However, there is an acceptance in their relationship. She further told she and Kelly still do not socialise.

Why was Aimee absent in The Osbournes?

Kelly and Aimee both are the daughters of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. However, Aimee does not appear on her family's show The Osbournes as she moved out of her house at the age of 16. In an interview with New York's Q1043 radio, Aimee revealed that the show worked for her family but not for herself. She further claimed that she would have never really considered doing the show.

Kelly Osbourne's relapse

While talking to Dax Shephard, Kelly also opened up about her struggle with addiction. She said she was better at hiding it in comparison to her brother Jack's drug use. Kelly revealed that she recently relapsed on April 20 after four years of sobriety. She also said that she is going to battle addiction 'for the rest of her life'.

Kelly Osbourne's weight loss

According to a report by People, Kelly, in 2020, also entered a healthy lifestyle. In a podcast with Hollywood Raw, she revealed that she had lost 85 pounds. She also revealed that she had gastric sleeve surgery to move forward in the right direction.

