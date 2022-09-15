Kelly Ripa Dismisses Narrative About 'nearly Dying' While In Bed With Her Husband

American actor and talk show host Kelly Ripa recently addressed the news about her and her husband Mark Consuelos which has been doing rounds across the internet after she announced her memoir titled Live Wire. During a recent interaction on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she opened up about how she passed out while getting intimate with her husband, however, another version of the story was reported in the news.

Kelly Ripa shuts down rumours making rounds after she announced her memoir

According to People, Kelly Ripa talked about the false narrative about an instance of her with her husband that took the internet by storm. While narrating the actual instance, she revealed how she once passed out while being intimate with her husband in bed. She went on to reveal that another version of the story was published in which it was stated that she ‘nearly died’ at that time. “Those are accurate stories too. I sent Ryan an article because his knee hurt and I said, 'I'll make you feel better,” she said.

While recalling the time, Seacrest revealed that he was at his knee doctor when she sent him the article about how she almost died during sex with Mark. He said, "I was at the knee doctor yesterday and she sent me the article about how she almost died during sex with Mark. I said, 'Well, the pain has just gone away!'"

Furthermore, Ripa mentioned that she was in talks with the outlet that printed the news and even heaved a sigh of relief that her parents didn't know how to read the news on phone. “I'm talking to the outlet that printed this specifically. If you're not going to bother to read the book and you're going to read an article about the book, then at least read the [right] article," she said. "Because no, I did not almost die having sex at Jimmy Buffett's house. It's an incredible story, and I wish it were true. It's just not. Thank God my parents don't know how to read the news on their phones,” she added.

Image: Instagram/@kellyripa