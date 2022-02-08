Where Is Ryan Seacrest Today? Co-host Kelly Ripa Hints At His Whereabouts

Live with Kelly and Ryan is a morning talk show hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. They have been hosting the show for a long time and are much loved by fans. Recently, due to Ryan's absence from the show, 'where is Ryan Secreacrest today?' has become one of the trending topics of discussion among the fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan, as they are missing his presence in the recent episode.

His co-host Kelly Ripa has compensated for his absence and dropped hints about his whereabouts. Read further ahead to know more.

Where is Ryan Seacrest today?

At the very beginning of the show, Ryan's co-host Kelly Ripa revealed that Ryan will not be joining her on the show as he has a day off. The American actress did not reveal much about the reason behind his absence. However, with this, the netizens were bothered about his whereabouts, but his last Instagram post convinced them that he is doing fine. The TV flaunted his cooking ability while discussing the Mediterranean sea bass that he had cooked.

Here take a look at his post-

For the unversed, the show was filmed remotely due to the COVID-19-led pandemic. However, on January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the co-hosts were recording in their New York City studio-like old times. The 30-second clip fueled fans' excitement levels and they were eagerly waiting for its episodes to air.

What can you expect in today's episode?

In today's episode, fans will get to see Laverne Cox the American actress who has worked in the 2019 action comedy film Charlie's Angels. She opens up about her experience sitting in the front row for the Paris Fashion Show. Adding to which she says: “I went to three shows. I have never been before, It was a dream come true.”

Image: AP