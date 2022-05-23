Kendall Jenner rarely gets public about her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. The supermodel and the athlete tend to keep their romance away from the limelight. However, the couple attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star brought out her ace fashion game into play to attend the nuptials alongside her beau.

Kendall Jenner dazzles in florals

The 26-year-old supermodel chose a long sleeveless body-hugging attire that was accentuated with floral prints. Kendall kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal accessories with her hair tied in a sleek bun. Holding a statement bag, she walked hand-in-hand with beau Devin Booker as she was papped outside the venue.

Meanwhile, the NBA player looked dapper in a crisp blazer that was topped over a white button-down pants. Black formal pants and matching shiny shoes completed his clean-cut style. At one point, Booker was seen assisting his ladylove walk down the stairs as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi followed them in the background. Take a look at the photos below:

Kendall was first linked to the Pheonix Suns athlete in April 2020. Initially, the duo chose to say tight-lipped about their relationship, however, their frequent media appearances and paparazzi photos added up fuel to their romance rumours. In July 2020, the duo posted different photos on their respective social media handles of what appeared to be the same holiday.

It was in August 2020 when the duo openly flirted with each other, with Booker leaving a flirtatious comment on Jenner's post. It so happened that Kendall shared a selfie of her flawless makeup alongside a strawberry emoticon. Booker took to the comments section and wrote, "I like strawberries". Kendall was quick to follow up with a response that had a slew of strawberry emoticons.

Finally, in February 2021, the relationship became official, when Kendall posted a series of photos alongside Booker on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The duo celebrated their first anniversary in June 2021 and ever since, they've been sharing romantic pictures of each other via Instagram stories.

At the KUWTK reunion, Kendall publicly confirmed to host Andy Cohen that Booker was her boyfriend. While opening up about keeping their relationship private, Jenner added, "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly".