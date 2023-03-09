Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Lock Lips After Dinner Date In Viral Photos

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny recently shared a kiss in public. The alleged couple was photographed as they stepped out for a date in West Hollywood, California. They were reportedly meeting other friends when they indulged in PDA and seemingly confirmed that they are dating.

As per report from TMZ, Bad Bunny and Kendall were seen walking along the balcony of a restaurant. Later, the they exited the restaurant together. Both Kendall and Bad Bunny have beeen linked together for sometime now.

As per the report, Bad Bunny walked the supermodel up to her car. That’s when Kendall and Bunny gave each other a hug. While they were not seen leaning in for the kiss in the frame, the outlet reports that they possibly shared a kiss, and attributed the claim to their body language.

The singer, whose real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, wore a casual outfit for the outing. He was dressed in a black bomber jacket, khaki trousers and a baseball cap. Kendall opted for a comfortable outfit, donning a black turtleneck. She paired it with a black pants. She also wore a long trench coat.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's dating rumours

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are rumoured to be dating since last month. As per reports, they packed on PDA inside a club. They even went out on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Entertainment Tonight reported that according to their sources, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner flirted and enjoyed each other’s company. Kendall broke up with NBA star Devin Booker a few months ago after dating him for two years.