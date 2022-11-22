Kendall Jenner-Devin Booker Mutually Part Ways After 2 Years Of Dating: Report

Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker parted ways last month after two years of dating. The couple's hectic schedules reportedly took precedence over their love life. The model and the Phoenix Suns player, who started dating in 2020, decided to break up mutually and there are no hard feelings between them, a source told ET. The duo previously parted ways in June earlier this year, however, they were back together after a short break.

Kendall Jenner & NBA star Devin Booker part ways after 2 years of dating

Spilling the beans on their breakup, the insider told the outlet, "They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules," and added that "there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual."

The source continued, "They still care about each other. They are both enjoying the single life, staying busy, and spending time with loved ones." Another insider also mentioned that they want to remain supportive of each other despite not being together. Kendall and Devin shared a 'very natural connection' and communicated openly with each other, the source claimed and stated that while they tried to adjust their busy schedules, it got too much after a point.

"Devin is a gentleman and has always made sure to treat Kendall with respect. He plans to continue doing that," the source explained.

After sparking romance rumours in 2020, the duo confirmed their relationship the following year on Instagram. Kendall has also been vocal about her relationship and spoke about Devin during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jenner discussed her equation with Booker's family as well as his bond with her niece Stormi Webster. "Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship," she said and revealed that the little one has a crush on him.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)