Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Spotted In NYC; Rumoured Couple To Attend Met Gala Together?

Kendall Jenner was spotted in New York City recently. The model and reality television star was snapped with her rumoured boyfriend, singer Bad Bunny. This has sparked speculation about the two possibly attending the Met Gala together this year.

Kendall and Bad Bunny together in NYC

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed as the rumoured couple headed out in the city for dinner. The two were seen entering Carbone. This comes just a few days ahead of the Met Gala. Reportedly, both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have invites to the coveted fashion event. Though they did not indulge in any public display of affection, also keeping in mind not to walk side by side, they were evidently heading for a dinner date together. They also arrived at the location in the same car.

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner esta noche en NYC. ❣️pic.twitter.com/6WdekuRVyv — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) April 30, 2023



Kendall wore a sheer top in slate gray paired with a fur-hemmed faux leather skirt. Her knee-high buckle boots gave the look a pop vintage touch. Bad Bunny seemed to complement Kendall with his choice of colours for the night. Bad Bunny was dressed in a pair of high-waisted black trousers. His faux leather jacket featured black with the pale yellow panels, which added a pop of colour.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Coachella

Bad Bunny performed his sets at this year's Coachella with rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner in attendance. Bad Bunny performed on April 14 and April 21, presenting 2-hour sets. it was his debut at the music festival. Gorillaz, Burma Boy, Becky G, Blondie, Chemical Brothers, Pusha T, Metro Boomin and YUNGBLUD were among the many artists who performed on the same day. Kendall's attendance at Coachella for Bad Bunny's performances was seen by many as a public confirmation of their budding romance. However, no official confirmation about their relationship has come from either of the involved parties. Kendall and Bad Bunny potentially attending the Met together may just confirm their relationship status.

