Bad Bunny Apologises To Harry Styles Publicly After Shading Him At Coachella

Fresh off his last week’s performance at Coachella, Bad Bunny took to the stage to conclude his residency as the headliner at the music festival. Last week, the Latin Singer came under fire on social media for seemingly dissing Harry Styles during his Coachella performance. His set showed a tweet on the big screen that mentioned Styles and Bad Bunny by name. The tweet read, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon (sic)."

The now-deleted tweet implied that Bad Bunny is a versatile artist and Harry Styles will never be able to make a song like El Apagon. This came after the former One Direction member won the Grammy Award for his album Harry’s House over Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti. Last night, as his set came to an end, a note from Bad Bunny was shown on the big screen again but this time, it was an apology to Styles. The note read, “Sorry Harry, it was a mistake from my team. We love you.”

💬| An apology to @Harry_Styles was displayed at Bad Bunny's set at Coachella.



— "Sorry Harry. it was a mistake from my team. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Xtk0JhCGdr — Harry Crave (@theHScrave) April 22, 2023

Bad Bunny’s team on Coachella tweet debacle

Earlier, Bad Bunny’s team also clarified that the Coachella tweet debacle was a misunderstanding on their part and the Latin singer did not approve any of shading Harry Styles. Sturdy.co, the visual content company that produced the images for his set, said in an Instagram statement, “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and will correct for [this] Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

Coachella 2023 will come to a conclusion this coming Sunday, April 23. Frank Ocean, who was scheduled to headline the Day 3 of this weekend, withdrew from the lineup. Reportedly, the singer got order from his doctor to rest because of leg issues he had last week before the festival.