Kendall Jenner Has Left Her Beverly Hills House After Experiencing 'scary Incidents'

American supermodel and reality television star, Kendall Jenner has left her Beverly Hills home and moved to a safer place after experiencing several scary incidents there. The supermodel reportedly packed up and flee her mansion on March 28, 2021. Recently, a male trespasser had invaded her property and attempted to swim naked in her swimming pool. Kendall had also got a "temporary restraining order" against another man who told police that he had "plans to kill her and then himself".

Kendall Jenner moves to a safer place after experiencing scary incidents

What happened to Kendall Jenner's Beverly Hills home?

According to a report in ANI, Kendall, after the latest scary incident which took place on March 28, 2021, had decided to move out of her Beverly Hills house because “the possible risk is too much to stay, even though her armed security team has been increased”. The reality star has moved to a safer location with her armed security and has no plans to return to her home. Any further updates if the 25-year-old will decide to sell the house is yet to be confirmed.

The man who threatened to kill her is currently under a mental health observation centre and would be released at any time. Meanwhile, the "alleged trespasser" was also arrested but is released after receiving certain warnings. In the year 2018, Kendall also had to deal with another alleged stalker who got into her property twice before she got a restraining order against him. Kendall had moved to her Beverly Hills house after selling her West Hollywood home in the year 2017, following other scary incidents, which included a burglary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kendall rose to popularity after appearing in a reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has been featured in Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, America’s Next Top Model Cycle 18, Ridiculousness and others. The 25-year-old has also appeared in several movies such as Hawaii Five-0, The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange and Ocean’s 8. She has also starred in music videos such as One Call’s Blacklight, The Black Eyed Peas’ Where’s the Love?, Lil Dicky’s Freaky Friday, Tyler, the Creator’s I think and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck with U.

