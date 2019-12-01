Kendall Jenner Looks Ravishing And Stuns In Her Beach Fashion Attire | See Pics

The American model Kendall Jenner is best known for her stint in the reality TV show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. She is a fashion diva and always gives major fashion goals to her fans. Be it her casual, formal or beach looks, she slays in each and every attire that she puts on. Many brands and designers wish to collaborate with beauty while young girls idolize her to get fashion inspirations. Here, we have compiled some of the model's beach looks that will make you go crazy.
Also Read | Bella Hadid's Cheeky Belated Birthday Wish For BFF Kendall Jenner
Also Read | Kendall Jenner Has A Secret Admirer!
Also Read | Malaika Arora Vs Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Red Tulle Gown Better?
Also Read | Mouni Roy Gets Called Out For Copying Kendall Jenner's Outfit
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.