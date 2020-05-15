Kendall Jenner Could Spend A Lifetime At Pools And Beaches, These Photos Prove It

Kendall Jenner is amongst the highest-paid models in the world. She is popularly known for starring in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and with the help of her mom Kris Jenner, Kendall is now a right up there among the fashion industry elites.

Kendall Jenner impeccable fashion sense has garnered her around 130 million followers on Instagram. Since the beginning of her modelling career in 2009 to being among the highest-paid models, Kendall has come a long way. Jenner was Forbes' highest-paid model in 2018.

Jenner also is also quite active on her Instagram and is capable of influencing her several million followers with her exceptional style. Apparently, the model loves spending time around pools and beaches and these pictures photos from her Instagram prove it. Take a look.

Kendall Jenner's photos

This photo is from the Bahamas. Kylie and Kendall both went to the magnificent ocean and baby Stormi also joined them. They all look adorable.

In this photo, Kendall is posing with her friend, Renell Medrano. Medrano and Kendall are quite close and often travel together. They both look stunning in the photo taken on a boat.

Kendall looks stunning in her sleek brunette look. She is also sporting ombré hairstyle. She sure looks like a goddess.

There are two things that we adore in this picture: Dolphins and Kendall and Gigi's friendship. They two have cuddled up and look incredibly cute. The pictures will make you smile.

The model looks stunning while stepping out in a string teal bikini. The photo has no caption and shows her smiling. She is seen stepping out of the water while smiling at the person taking the video.

