Kendall Jenner Flaunts New Blonde Hair And Fans Are Love-struck With The Transformation

Though the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19 has cooped people indoors, many global personalities are encouraging fans to explore different skills. Joining the bandwagon, American model Kendall Jenner is also giving cues to experiment with looks as she dyed her hair blonde. The transformation has left fans in awe of her.

READ | Kendall Jenner's Mirror Shots Will Give You Some Major Style Goals

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner shared a video of her new look on Instagram's story session. Later, one of her fan pages on Instagram re-shared the video. In the video, the 24-year-old model is seen flaunting her blonde hair. As the video progresses, she is seen trying out a new filter that gave her icy blue eyes.

Watch the video below:

As soon as the picture hit the internet, fans dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. While some love-struck fans called her 'pretty', others called her 'gorgeous' and 'stunning'. Take a look.

Another fan page of Kendall Jenner pointed out that they spotted Jenner's new hair shade in the recent music video of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's single, Stuck with You. The fundraising single was released on May 8, 2020. In the short video, Kendall danced with Kylie. Watch the video below:

READ | Kendall Jenner, Kylie & Other Celebs Make Cameo In Justin & Ariana’s 'Stuck With U'

Well, this is not the first time when she praised her blonde hair. Recently, Jenner reminisced the lighter hair colour as she shared two pictures on her social media wall that appear to have been taken around the time of her fall 2019 fashion show. In one of the posts, Kendall shared a throwback picture of herself with platinum blonde hair during the fashion week. And, in the other picture, she was seen enjoying a walk with her pet dog.

READ | Kriti Sanon Or Kendall Jenner, Who Wore The Golden Velvet Dress Better?

READ | Kendall Jenner's Magazine Covers That You Need To Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.