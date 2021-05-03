Kendall Jenner Pranks Her Mom Kris Jenner And Sisters Kim, Khloe And Kylie: Watch

Kendall Jenner appeared on the last episode of Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival. The duo spoke about different types of tequila combinations and even indulged in a game of truth and dare. Kendall was tasked with pranking her sisters and her mother as well, and she almost succeeded in it. Let's take a look at how Kendall pranked her sisters and mother.

Kendall pranks her mom Kris Jenner with fake pregnancy news

Kendall's first prank was for her mom Kris Jenner. Kendall, who is in a relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker told Kris Jenner that she hasn't had her period yet. She further added that she took two pregnancy tests to confirm and both came positive. To this, Kris said that she in fact dreamt about this same thing last night. She said that she is happy with the news but she is still her mom. Kendall could not keep her straight face any more and she burst out laughing finally revealing to Kris that it is indeed a prank. Kris jokingly quipped that she better put back the champagne on ice.

Kendall Jenner's prank about getting engaged

Kendall Jenner was given a dare to prank her sisters into believing that she is engaged. She first spoke to Kylie Jenner about her engagement and showed her a ring that was borrowed from one of the filming crew members. However, Kylie caught her lie and immediately replied saying that the ring doesn't fit her. To this, Kendall said that she has to get it fixed soon. Next were Kim and Khloe. Both of them called Kendall after hearing the news and didn't believe her. Kourtney responded by saying that at least they will be excited when the day comes.

Prior to all the pranking, the duo indulged in a small discussion about garnish bar and some drink pairings. After that, Kendall and Kourtney spoke about weird food combinations that they enjoy. Kendall said that she likes peanut butter on toast and topped with scrambled egg. Kourtney confessed that she likes pickles and tangerines together in one bite.

(Promo Image Source: Kendall Jenner Instagram)