Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Python-patterned Bikini In Miami; See Pictures

Kendall Jenner is an American media personality and model. She is popular for her role in the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kendall Jenner was also named as the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes in the year 2017. Kendall Jenner was recently spotted in Miami with best friend Bella Hadid. Kendall Jenner sported a bikini and gave her fans and followers major fashion goals in her beach look.

Kendall Jenner made a lot of eyeball turn in Miami as she sported a tiny Frankies Bikini. Her bikini was python-patterned which flaunted her elegant curves. Kendall Jenner’s short sleek hair was seen tied up in a ponytail. Minimalistic natural makeup completed Kendall Jenner’s bikini look.

While leaving the beach, Kendal Jenner protected her eyes with a pair of silver-rimmed metallic aviator shades. She also sported body-tight trousers witch a matching short jacket-top. Kendall Jenner also had her nails polished white. Her beach look gave major fashion bikini goals to her fans and followers.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid also gave major BFF goals to their fans and followers. The duo previously made headlines when Kendall shared footage of her kissing Bella on the younger Hadid’s birthday. At Miami, too fans and followers witnessed their cute PDA session. Kendall Jenner was seen straddling Bella Hadid.

Kendall Jenner's photos from her recent getaway:

