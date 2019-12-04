The Debate
Kendall Jenner's Denim Attires Are An Inspiration For Daily Outfit Choices | See Pics

Hollywood News

Best of Kendall Jenner's denim outfits, that can be easily recreated and worn for casual occasions. Read on to get some denim trend inspirations from Kendall.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner is the most private person in the Kardashian clan and appears less on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She is busy with her successful modelling career. But some of her Instagram feeds speak volumes in terms of her fashion choices and attires. We take a look at some of the best denim outfits of Kendall Jenner over the years.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Booed At The Ravens VS Rams NFL Game? See Video

Denim on Denim

Kendall donned a denim on denim look for one of her modelling shoots. She looks simple yet chic in the ensemble. Kendall Jenner kept everything else to a minimum, with a bare face and messy hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Looks Ravishing And Stuns In Her Beach Fashion Attire | See Pics

Denim Dungaree

Kendall Jenner wore a denim dungaree with white T-backs and black boots. She looked fun with a hat as an accessory. Kendall completed her look with a simple, sleek hair bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Classic Denim 

Kendall Jenner wore a wide-legged denim pant and paired it up with classic white T-shirts and a padded jacket. The critical point of her casual outfit was the mesh stilettoes, which enhanced the high fashion look. Kendall completed the look with a hair bun and contoured make-up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Denim Jumpsuit

Kendall wore a dark blue denim jumpsuit with full sleeves. This 90’s inspired look was definitely a winner with the short hair choice. Kendall posted a vintage image of her complete look, which is goals for many.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Best Chic Looks That Will Inspire You To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Touch of Glitter 

This distressed denim look is the best one Kendall Jenner has donned so far. She paired her baggy denim with shimmer thigh high pointy boots. Kendall wore a classic white crop T to complete the look. The edgy yet chic look was definitely a winner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Puts Up An Instagram Post In Support Of Caitlyn Jenner

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
