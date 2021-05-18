Kendall Jenner Turns Her Selfie Mode On As She Delivers Her 'precious Cargo' Of Tequila

Kendall Jenner is lately been engrossed in prepping up for her new Tequila brand and as the products of her brand get ready to be delivered to the store, she revealed how she personally delivered them in their van. She gave a sneak peek at her entire journey while she delivered products of her new Tequila brand on social media.

Kendall Jenner delivers Tequila 818, calls herself ‘Tequila queen’

Kendall Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she was seen sitting inside the van of her new Tequila brand, 818. She can be seen capturing the video through the rearview mirror of the van wearing a cool blue coloured vest with the brand name printed in the front. She even added a full-sleeved tee inside it along with a pair of white coloured pants and black sunglasses.

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kendall Jenner was thrilled to deliver her products, she even added a series of other relevant photo and videos. In this photo, she can be seen holding a bottle of her Tequila 818 in one hand while holding her phone in the other and capturing a selfie. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a cool lilac coloured crop-top with a pair of black pants. In the photo, she also referred to herself as the ‘Tequila queen’.

She then added glimpses of the green coloured delivery van with the name of the brand flashing in bold. It was written on the brand how they were ‘carrying precious cargo’ in there while at the back, it flashed how it was ‘Kenny’s Tequila delivery service’.

The moment she reached the place of delivery, all the media along with her fans surrounded her to welcome her and get selfies with her. She was seen engaging with them all while the security was trying to protect her.



Kendall Jenner also posted these photos and videos when her Tequila brand was launched. In the first one, she was seen posing with a horse with the 818 Tequila bottle in her hand. She was seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a white crop-top along with a striped shirt on top. In the next one, she shared a glimpse of the farm she visited for her Tequila while in another one, she was seen enjoying a glass of Tequila sitting in her truck with a dog. In the next few photos, she beautifully captured stunning views of herself as well as the farm and stated in the caption how it was an incredible experience.

IMAGE: KENDALL JENNER'S INSTAGRAM

