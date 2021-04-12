Keri Hilson Finally Ends Her Long-standing Fight With Beyonce, Says "She Is Amazing"

The years-long beef between Keri Hilson and Beyonce has finally come to an end. In a recent interview with radio host Persia Nicole, Keri revealed what happened after she released the dissing track and how Beyonce reacted to it. The beef started from the song that was released in 2009 titled Turnin' Me On.

Keri Hilson clears the air about her beef with Beyonce

In the interview, Keri revealed that despite her shady remark, the Crazy in Love singer was "gracious". She further added that she appreciated how Beyonce introduced herself and the moment was gracious. She added that she felt like Beyonce understood what happened and what had transpired and that there was a bit of healing at the moment both the singers met. She feels that Beyonce is a very intuitive kind of soul just like her.

She was further asked if she would collaborate with her. To this, Keri replied that it would be a fun experience for her and that she would do it if Beyonce agrees to it. She continued that she feels like the Halo singer understood what the fight was about. She added that she always felt Beyonce was amazing and that it is the truth that no one will believe. The R&B singer further talked about the time when she refused to pose for a magazine that also featured Beyonce and Jayz. She explained that she made a decision that wasn't authentic to who she really is and that she regrets it.

What happened with Keri Hilson and Beyonce?

The fight between the two started when Keri released a song in the year 2009. The song Turnin' On Me was a part of her first studio album. Various fans believe that one line from the song was directed towards Beyonce. The lines are, "Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout." In the year 2011, the fight took a different turn when Keri refused to be a part of Juicy magazine just because it also features JayZ and Beyonce. Since then, Keri has had a beef with Beyonce until recently.

Promo Image Source: Keri Hilson's IG/ Beyonce's IG