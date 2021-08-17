Kevin Feige Reacts To Simu Liu's Criticism Of Disney CEO Calling His Film An 'experiment'

As Simu Liu’s controversial comment on Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently created a buzz on the internet, Marvel President Kevin Feige has finally come out to react to the news. He backed Simu Liu and his reaction to the CEO’s tweet stating that he did not do it intentionally and it was all a misunderstanding.

Marvel President’s reaction to Simu Liu’s controversial comment

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kevin Feige addressed Simu Liu’s tweet and stated, “He is not a shy man. I think in that particular tweet you can see and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding. It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.” Kevin Feige also stated how he noticed a superhero quality in Liu after a lot of reads and auditions and added how there was no magic formula in finding the right person for a Marvel hero. “It’s a feeling. It’s a sense of both the ability to be relatable and grounded and, at the same time, take your place in that pantheon of heroes should everything go so well in an origin story they will end up with the other pandemic heroes,” he added.

It all began on August 12, 2021 when Disney CEO Bob Chapek answered a question during an investor’s call about keeping Shang-Chi and Free Guy as theatrical exclusives rather than streaming it on Disney. He then called Shang-Chi ‘an interesting experiment for us’ as the movie only had a 45-day window. He further stated that the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical with 45 days will be yet another data point to inform their actions going forward on their titles.

On Saturday, August 14, Simu Liu reacted to this with a tweet in which he wrote, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

We are not an experiment.



We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.



We are the surprise.



I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021



IMAGE: SHANG-CHI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.