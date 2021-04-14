Kevin Hart And Woody Harrelson Starrer 'Man From Toronto' Gets January 2022 Release Date

Man from Toronto is an upcoming action comedy film. It stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. Like several other projects, the movie was facing a release date issue due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the makers have shared a new premiere date for the project.

'Man from Toronto' starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson will release in Jan 2022

According to Variety, Man from Toronto has been given an early 2022 release as it will arrive in theatres on January 14 next year. The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson) and a stranger, portrayed by Kevin Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Soon chaos follows as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Man from Toronto cast includes Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Mathews, Melanie Liburd, Pierson Fode, Lela Loren, Alejandro De Hoyos, and Tomohisa Yamashita. The movie will be directed by Patrick Hughes, who helmed the action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Robbie Fox has penned down the script, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal.

Man from Toronto was set to begin filming in April 2020 in Atlanta but was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March. The shooting commenced in October 2020 and concluded in December 2020. Rob Hardy is the cinematographer on the project.

Kevin Hart was supposed to star with Jason Statham in Man from Toronto. But Statham was replaced by Woody Harrelson before the shooting. Hart and Harrelson have shared several pictures from the sets of the movie. Take a look at some of them.

The movie was originally set to premiere on November 20, 2020. However, the date was shifted to September 17, 2021, due to the novel virus. Last month, it was taken off from the schedule. Now, it has been rescheduled to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend in 2022.

Jason Blumenthal produced the film along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his partners at Escape Artists. The companies involved in financing the project are Columbia Pictures, Bron Creative, and Escape Artists. The movie will be distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Promo Image Source: kevinhart4real Instagram