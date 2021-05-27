Kevin Jonas Reveals His Daughters "love It" When He Plays "Marshmello Guy" On Fortnite

The Jonas Brothers have reunited once again and have recently collaborated with the popular American DJ Marshmello, which has created a strong hype among fans. Their song Leave Before You Love Me has recently been released and is being heavily promoted on social media. Kevin Jonas has recently posted a short video with Marshmello, which shows them taking a selfie. Jonas is also seen telling about how his daughters enjoy watching him play with the ‘Marshmello’ character on Fortnite, which promptly received amused reactions from the fans in the comments.

Kevin Jonas on how his daughters react to ‘Marshmello guy’ on Fortnite

Leave Before You Love Me song happens to be the very first collaboration of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello. They have been sharing teasers of their collaboration on social media, which includes the recent video posted by Kevin Jonas. He is seen clicking a selfie with the DJ, calling it “So good”. He then told Marshmello that his daughters “love it” when he plays the ‘Marshmellow guy on Fortnite”. The DJ simply responded by saying, “Marshmello guy… huh”. The video soon received all kinds of reactions from fans.

IMAGE: KEVIN JONAS' INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

While some called Jonas’ revelation “adorable”, others expressed their amusement by posting ‘laughter’ emoticons in the comments. Kevin Jonas’ daughters, Valentina and Alena have often featured in the musician’s social media posts. A couple of weeks ago, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, he had shared a few pictures of his daughters with his wife Danielle Deleasa and mother Denise. He sent their wishes to them and jokingly asked his wife to “stop being so good at the hardest job in the world”, added that she is making them “all look bad”.

The Jonas Brothers had begun way back in 2005 and had a successful run for nearly a decade before splitting up to pursue their own solo careers. Years later, the three brothers – Kevin, Nick, and Joe have joined forces once again and have been working on their future projects. The band is currently prepping for their highly anticipated upcoming tour, Remember This Tour, which is expected to be taken off soon.

IMAGE: KEVIN JONAS' INSTAGRAM

