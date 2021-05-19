Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Toned Abs, Weeks After Her 'private Picture' Controversy

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to flaunt her toned abs. In the post, she uploaded a picture and a video of her dancing to a song. She can be seen wearing an olive coloured string bikini and a minimalistic bracelet. In the caption, she announced that her Good American clothing line will drop on May 20. It reads, "5.20 DROP Good American". The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her body. Check it out.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her abs

In the video, Khloe can be seen dancing and posing in front of a mirror. She added the song Fly Away by Tones and I. The lyrics read, “I had a dream that someday I would just fly, fly away, And I always knew I couldn’t stay, so I had a dream that I’d just fly away.”

The new picture and video were dropped weeks after one of her private pictures was leaked online and was later deleted from all the outlets. The picture was clicked at a family gathering and was claimed to be "colour-edited". After the incident, the KUWTK star went live on her Instagram to address it. Khloe called the picture "beautiful" and further talked about her body image issues. She said that she has been struggling with the issue throughout her life. Talking about the leaked picture, she said that when somebody clicks a photo of the body which isn't flattering in bad lighting and doesn't look the way it should after working so hard on it, she has every right to ask the pictures to be deleted from the internet.

Other than this, she also talked about how she has insecurities given all the other sisters look different. She said that she is not used to being judged or pulled apart and being told how unattractive she is. With time, she got used to those remarks and is conditioned to feel that she isn't beautiful. She said that she loves "good filters" and all the pictures that she uploads on her social media are "her choice".

