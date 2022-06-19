Khloe Kardashian Meets Ex Tristan Thompson For Father's Day Lunch With Daughter; See

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's strained relationship managed to create quite a stir online. Ever since the duo began dating each other in 2016, their relationship welcomed many controversies starting with Thompson's paternity scandal wherein he confessed to having a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

In the final episode of The Kardashians, Khloe's reaction after discovering the paternity scandal was documented wherein she was seen as anxious and hurt. Moreover, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were also furious at the basketball player and hoped that Khloe would soon call it off. However, after the entire drama, Khloe and Thompson recently met each other for a pre Father's Day celebration with their daughter, True.

Khloe Kardashian meets ex-beau Tristan Thompson

Despite having a tumultuous relationship over the past few years, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Over the weekend, the NBA player and Good American co-founder were spotted with each other for a lunch date in Sagebrush Cantina, California with their daughter True Thompson to celebrate Father's Day.

For the occasion, Khloe was seen wearing a black-coloured body-hugging outfit. Thompson, on the other hand, sported a white outfit with a pair of white sneakers. Glimpses from the duo's recent outing are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handles.

Take a look:

Khloe Kardashian's reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, Khloe was seen talking to her sister Kendall Jenner on a video call wherein she revealed that she had a shocking reaction to Thompson's paternity scandal. The American socialite said, "I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated." Furthermore, she stated how difficult it was for her to digest the news and she eventually fainted after coming across Tristan Thompson's deeds. Khloe said, "Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted. I’m fine."

(Image: AP)