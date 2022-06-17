DYK Khloe Kardashian 'fainted' After Coming Across Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal?

Khloe Kardashian and her ex- Tristan Thompson have managed to grab all the headlines owing to the latter's paternity scandal that created quite a stir online. The couple faced various ups and downs in their relationship ever since they began dating in 2016 with the duo calling the relationship on and off several times. Their relationship welcomed many controversies which also made it hard for the American socialite.

However, recently in the finale episode of The Kardashians, Khloe opened up about the paternity scandal involving Tristan Thompson where the NBA player confessed that he had been engaging in a sexual relationship for months and was eventually cheating on Khloe. Moreover, Thompson also fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols in December 2021. Reportedly, after discovering the news, Khloe revealed that she 'fainted' and became very 'anxious.'

Khloe Kardashian's reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

In the finale episode of The Kardashians, Khloe's reaction was documented after discovering the paternity scandal. In the episode, Khloe was seen talking to her sister Kendall Jenner on a video call wherein she revealed that she had a shocking reaction to the news. The Good American co-founder said, "I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated." Furthermore, she stated how difficult it was for her to digest the news and she eventually fainted after coming across Tristan Thompson's deeds. Khloe said, "Sometimes I feel like I can’t breathe and I’m gasping for air. I just fainted. I’m fine."

Khloe went on and added, "I’ve been put on some beta-blockers. I’m going to block all the s*** out of my system and everyone can f*** off. I’ll cry in the shower and no one will know the difference."After the call ended, Kendall turned to the cameras and revealed that she really feels bad for her sister."It’s hard to even believe that this is real. I just feel really bad for her. I mean, it makes me so angry. Especially because he fooled, obviously Khloe, but the rest of us too. I really did think he had changed... I would have his back. It’s almost like, in a way he betrayed us all."

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan parted ways in June, however, they continue to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Image: AP