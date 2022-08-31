Khloe Kardashian Opens Up On Newborn Son With Tristan Thompson; Shares Parenting Journey

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her newborn son with Tristan Thompson, weeks after it was announced that they welcomed the little one via surrogacy. The Kardashians star, who's already mom to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, discussed her journey as a mother of two and how she loves even the 'hard parts' of parenting. For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian has also received full custody of their newly-born baby.

Khloe Kardashian talks about newborn son with Tristan Thompson

In a conversation with Elle, Khloe shed light on her parenting journey and stated, "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts." She added that her kids challenge her as a person and being able to nurture "little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."

She stressed that one should take parental responsibility with full seriousness, considering the day and age we live in. "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much," Khloe added.

This was the first time Khloe opened up about her secondborn with Thompson, who was hit with a paternity suit last year. The paternity tests confirmed that he fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols, thereby cheating on Khloe.

A source previously told E! News that the reality TV star kept her pregnancy secret in order to protect the surrogate's identity as well as to avoid media scrutiny following Thompson's actions.

Khloe Kardashian gets full custody of newborn son with Tristan Thompson

According to a report in The Hollywood Life, an insider mentioned that Tristan had agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. Moreover, it was also revealed that Tristan was excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. The source further claimed that even though Khloe will have sole custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their son’s life as much as he wants.

(Image: Instagram/@realtristan13)