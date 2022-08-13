Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Note After Ex Khloe Kardashian Gets Custody Of Second Baby

After facing several ups and downs in their on-and-off relationship, Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson parted ways in 2021. The duo share a baby daughter True Thompson together and it was recently revealed that the duo became parents to their second baby together via surrogacy. As Khloe Kardashian received full custody of their newly-born baby, Thompson recently reacted to the news by posting a cryptic post on social media.

Tristan Thompson reacts to Khloe getting full custody of their second baby

Tristan Thompson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen sporting a pair of black pants with a black t-shirt with a yellow floral print. He paired his look with a shiny pair of neckpiece and white sneakers. Along with it, he posted a cryptic note in the caption that stated how he never switched sides but lanes and added how he got wiser and realised not everyone is built the same. He further added a hashtag that read ‘Don't Try Me.’ The caption read, “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same #DontTryMe” (sic)

The post reportedly came out in response to the news that revealed Khloe Kardashian has gotten full custody of their second baby. An insider recently informed The Hollywood Life that Tristan had agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. Moreover, it was also revealed that Tristan was excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. The insider then claimed that even though Khloe will have sole custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their son’s life as much as he wants.

The insider stated, “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time. However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy. Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she’s more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child’s life as much as he wants.”

Image: AP