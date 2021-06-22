Khloe Kardashian Opens Up On Rob Kardashian's Absence In KUWTK In Recent Years

On June 18, 2021, Khloe Kardashian revealed why her brother Rob Kardashian chose to not be a part of the recent seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, in the KUWTK reunion. She said that he felt like he needed a break from the series to deal with everything that was going on in his life. She went on to say that he had been heartbroken because he felt used by the women in his life, and because he was a hopeless lover.

Khloe on Rob Kardashian's absence

Host Andy Cohen asked the Kardashians what made Rob want to come back to the show after being off the show for a while. Khloe said that he just needed a break. She then went on to say, "It's not so much about physical appearance, it's about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life, and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels." She then went on to add "I think that really affected him, because my brother is such a lover, and has the most incredible heart and personality." Speaking about how he is only getting stronger, she said, "I think he's just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed." She then went on to reveal that Rob had resumed dating but his primary focus is on co-parenting his daughter Dream Kardashian, with Blac Chyna despite the lawsuits that she filed against his entire family. Blac has accused the Kardashians of not letting her spin-off show with Rob Kardashian run on air. She then went on to say that Rob feels guilty for putting their family in the situation but they don't think that it is his fault.

Keeping Up with the Kardashian

On June 18, 2021, Andy Cohen hosted a reunion with the Kardashians as the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was set to go off air after running for 20 seasons. The KUWTK series premiered on October 14, 2007, and concluded its 20th season run on June 10, 2021. The show has had over 14 spin-offs during its run including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and Flip It Like Disick.

IMAGE: KHLOE KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.