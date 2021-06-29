Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo With Her 'soulmates'; Check Out

The Kardashian family members are largely known for having their own television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired for years before ending this year. Some of the siblings, including Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, were seen posing for photos together and, as it turns out, one of them thinks the three are soulmates. Khloe, 37, posted the photo online.

Khloe Kardashian's photos with her 'soulmates'

Taking to her Instagram recently, Khloe Kardashian shared the selfie that she clicked with her younger siblings, Rob and Kylie. “Soulmates,” she captioned the post. Kylie, who got slightly blurred out in the photo, wrote, “triplet souls,” in the comments section, with a few white heart emojis. While 34-year old Rob Kardashian initially showed love, he mocked his 23-year old Jenner sister eventually. “Someone’s faded,” he taunted Kylie, in the comments below as he used a bunch of different emojis.

Khloe surpasses 158 million Instagram followers

Khloe Kardashian, who recently turned 37, had shared photos that she clicked with her 3-year-old daughter too. As she hit 158 million followers on her Instagram handle, the socialite posted a bunch of photos wherein she was seen posing with True Thompson in her lap. “158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I,” read Khloe’s celebratory caption, with a white heart emoji.

A throwback birthday post

Celebrating her older sister’s 37th birthday, Kylie Jenner had taken to her Instagram page to share a childhood picture of the two recently. On June 27, Jenner shared the throwback post as she wished Khloe, her soulmate and best friend. Much-younger versions of both the sisters were seen pouting for the camera with colourful party hats on. This birthday post saw an emotional reaction from the birthday girl. “You are my soulmate and I couldn’t be any luckier!!! I love you more than I could say,” read a part of Khloe’s response in the comments section.

Khloe's mirror selfies

Only a few days before that, Khloe Kardashian's photos showed her posing inside her closet. Wearing a brown crop top-leggings set and some clear heels, she hunched down low for the mirror selfie. “Essentials and Heels,” she captioned the post that showcased a closet filled with footwear and bags in the background.

Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

