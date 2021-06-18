Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pictures On Instagram Ahead Of 'KUWTK' Reunion Episode

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently came to an end after enjoying a successful run for over 14 years with 20 entertaining seasons. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently gearing up for the release of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, which will be telecasted on June 20, 2021. One of the reality show's stars Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a series of posts, where she could be seen posing alongside her Rolls Royce.

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post

Khloe Kardashian took to her social media handle recently and shared a series of posts wearing a stunning skin-tight blue co-ord outfit. Her glamourous attire had greek angel paintings all over it and she added a pair of diamond studs to complete her look. The reality star could be seen in a sleek high ponytail as well as went with dark smudgy eyes for her makeup look. Her caption read, "I will not lose, for even in defeat, there's a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me". In all the pictures posted by the Kardashian sister, she could either be seen posing alongside her blue Rolls Royce or sitting in the backseat.

Netizens react to Khloe Kardashian's post

Khloe Kardashian has a following of more than 155 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to a million likes within less than a day. Fans and followers of the reality star gushed over her look and called her perfect. While her sister Kourtney Kardashian commented saying, "That’s my sister 🔥", another one of her followers wrote, "You are so beautiful Koko 😍😍😍 love this look".

More about Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Keeping up with the Kardashians final season wrapped up recently and the last episode was aired on June 10, 2021. The cast recently shot a reunion episode and it will be broadcasted on June 20, 2021. The reunion episode was attended by Kim Kardashian along with Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendal, and their mother Kris Jenner. The reunion will be telecast in two parts. The first was telecasted on June 17, while the second would be aired on June 20. The official page of KUWTK posted a BTS picture from the reunion episode. The photo featured the entire Kardashian/Jenner family with host Andy Cohen in the between. While sharing the picture the team wrote a witty caption remembering Kim's lost diamond earring and wrote "There’s a diamond at the bottom of the Bora Bora ocean smiling right now."

