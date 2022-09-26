Khloe Kardashian Sparks Dating Rumours With '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone

Khloe Kardashian has been in the headlines for a while now after she welcomed her second baby with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently spotted in Milan as she attended a fashion show. While Kardashian was spotted having a great time in the European city, she also sparked dating rumours with 365 Days star Michele Morrone.

According to a report by E! News, Khloe Kardashian recently attended Kim Kardashian and Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week. During the fashion show, Khloe Kardashian was seated near Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. She also sat next to the Polish film 365 Days star Michele Morrone with whom she indulged in a conversation.

As per a picture shared by the Italian actor, he and Khloe Kardashian seemingly cosied up backstage at the event. Khloe Kardashian donned a black bodysuit with shimmery patches. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a pair of black goggles and a mini bag. On the other hand, Morrone wore a satin brown coloured shirt. While the two have not confirmed the rumours yet, they also do not follow each other on Instagram. Take a look at the picture here.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her second baby with Thompson

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a baby boy with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson last month. The two are already parents to their four-year-old daughter True Thompson. During a conversation with Elle, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her parenting journey and revealed that she also loves the "hard part." She said her kids challenge her and added how being able to nurture "little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift."

Kardashian also stressed how one should take parental responsibility with seriousness and consideration. She said, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."

