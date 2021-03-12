Khloe Kardashian Wants To Have Another Baby But 'finds It Hard To Be Patient'

Khloe Kardashian shares a daughter, True, with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and now, she has a second baby on her mind. Reportedly, she wants to have more children and thinks that it is a blessing to have siblings. But, she also occasionally gets frustrated about the timing of the process of having children.

Khloe Kardashian's second child

A source told People that Tristan had a few days off and spent time with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Referring to Tristan’s 30th birthday, which is on March 13, 2021, the source added that the family had an early celebration for him. "Khloé and Tristan are good. They are obviously spending a lot more time apart now since Tristan lives in Boston. They are still moving forward with their plan to have another baby. Khloé is definitely frustrated at times. She really, really wants another baby and finds it hard to be patient. But she is trying to stay positive. She believes and hopes that it will happen this year,” said the source.

On March 9, a new trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was out. The footage teased a moment between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson talking about exploring surrogacy for the second child. In the clip, she said, "You're trusting a surrogate with your unborn child — it's just scary.”

Khloe Kardashian opened up about family planning on a new episode of Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland. She explained that the pandemic interfered with her plans to have another child sooner. In the episode, she said, "... If you do need assistance in fertility, it's much more challenging during COVID. They say, 'If you wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans.' So the one time I'm actually really trying to plan, God is saying, 'Uh uh, you can't make your plans like this!'"

She continued saying that she planned to have kids closer in age. But, with COVID-19 and everything else, her plan has been a little delayed. She stated, “I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."