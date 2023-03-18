Khloe Kardashian Wishes Baby Bobby Boy Rob On Birthday: I Will Forever Protect You

Khloe Kardashian wished her brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday. Her 'Baby Bobby Boy' turned 36 today (March 18). On the special occasion, Khloe shared a series of throwback photos. She also penned a long yet emotional note. In the note, she mentioned that today Is her most favourite day as it's her favourite human being's birthday.

She wrote, "It’s one of my most favorite days because it’s one of my Most favorite human being’s birthday!! My baby bobby boy. My wish for you is a thousand wishes And for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect! You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you."

"I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy. Deeply and sublimely happy. I want deep peaceful happiness to enter your life and for it to never leave your side. I wish for God to place a crown upon your head and that this crown cloak you in strength, grace and love," she added.

'Do things that push you outside your comfort zone'

Khloe Kardashian continued and asked Robert Kardashian to step out of his comfort zone and tell people that he loves and appreciates them. Moreover, she advised Rob to surround himself with people who bring out the best in him.

She penned, "My wish is that you continue to do things that push you outside your comfort zone. Let this season be what it needs to be. Let it shape you how it is destined to. Tell people that you love them, often, and that you appreciate them. Be the greatest person you can possibly be. Do things that make you proud. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best of you. Believe in yourself and in your journey. Continue to be humble, Let go of the pressure that your past has put on you. Thrive at your own pace. The secret is, just be better than you were yesterday. The desire is to Do it all for you and you alone."

'I couldn't be prouder to say I'm your sister'

Khloe Kardashian also shared that she thanks God everyday for her relationship with Rob Kardashian. She further mentioned that she couldn't be more blessed or excited as she has the "entire lifetime" with him.

"Robert I couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship with our children. God always had a plan!! I thank God that you and I both have the weirdest humor. I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. I will forever protect you my beautifully brave brother. Happy birthday king," she concluded.